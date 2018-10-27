Game Thread: Washington at Cal

End of 1st quarter: Washington 7, Cal 3. Thoughts: For just the second time all season UW scored on its opening offensive series. Jake Browning hit Ty Jones for a 3-yard completion to give the Huskies an early 7-0 lead. Browning moved into a tie with former Washington State QB Connor Halliday for No. 6 all-time in Pac-12 history with his 90th career touchdown. The scoring drive was aided by a personal foul penalty of Cal which gave UW an automatic first down on 3rd and goal. In total the Huskies drive took up 6:22 time of possession (14 plays spanning 64 yards). Seeing a long sustained drive, including a 4th down conversion by Browning, has to be a good sign for first-year offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan. However the senior throwing an interception on the second drive negates the good UW showed on its first series. On defense Levi Onwuzurike recorded the first sack for UW, a 5-yard loss for Chase Garbers that forced Cal to punt and bailing Browning out following his pick. The redshirt sophomore from Allen, Texas has been steadily growing his role this season and he's off to another good start on the road in Berkeley.